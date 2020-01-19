Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CFX. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC raised shares of Colfax to an outperformer rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colfax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.80.
Shares of CFX opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. Colfax has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77.
In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $147,846.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,242 shares of company stock worth $1,130,773. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Colfax by 36.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,527,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,640,000 after purchasing an additional 679,665 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter worth approximately $12,770,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Colfax during the third quarter worth approximately $12,030,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 153.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 292,740 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
