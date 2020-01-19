Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CFX. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC raised shares of Colfax to an outperformer rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colfax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of CFX opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. Colfax has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $147,846.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,242 shares of company stock worth $1,130,773. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Colfax by 36.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,527,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,640,000 after purchasing an additional 679,665 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter worth approximately $12,770,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Colfax during the third quarter worth approximately $12,030,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 153.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 292,740 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

