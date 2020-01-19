Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Commscope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Commscope reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Commscope will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commscope.

Get Commscope alerts:

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Commscope had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on COMM. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Commscope has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $2,192,747.25. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Commscope by 3.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,202,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,819,000 after purchasing an additional 690,482 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 1,388.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,433,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,173,000 after buying an additional 7,866,476 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Commscope by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 7,786,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,484,000 after buying an additional 92,703 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commscope by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after buying an additional 286,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Commscope by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,574,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares during the period.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commscope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.