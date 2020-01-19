Comparing NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) & JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) and JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR alerts:

0.0% of NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR and JAPAN TOB INC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR N/A N/A N/A JAPAN TOB INC/ADR 17.02% 13.70% 6.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR and JAPAN TOB INC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR $1.57 billion 1.56 $82.38 million N/A N/A JAPAN TOB INC/ADR $20.15 billion 1.92 $3.51 billion $0.98 11.13

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR and JAPAN TOB INC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A JAPAN TOB INC/ADR 1 0 1 0 2.00

Dividends

NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR beats NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas. The International Tobacco segment manufactures and markets tobacco products worldwide. The Pharmaceutical segment develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs. The Processed Food segment offers processed food, bakery products and seasonings. The Other segment includes real estate and the handling of corporate expenses relating to corporate communication and operation of the head office. The company was founded on April 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.