Contents Protocol Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Contents Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $145,716.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Contents Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $512.97 or 0.05800359 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026838 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00034190 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00127591 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001192 BTC.

About Contents Protocol

CPT is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,708,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io . Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur . The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

