Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $32.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 351.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.06. 4,348,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,745,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. Corning has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.