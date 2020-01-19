Coro Mining (TSE:COP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.07. Coro Mining shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 1,669,070 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $104.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01.

Coro Mining Company Profile (TSE:COP)

Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

