Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.35

Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.35 and traded as low as $20.00. Cortland Bancorp shares last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 18,828 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33.

Get Cortland Bancorp alerts:

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Timothy Carney acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,340.00. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cortland Bancorp stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Cortland Bancorp worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Cortland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.