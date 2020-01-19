Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.70. 227,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,537. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 877,462 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 201,899 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

