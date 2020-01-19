Cowen Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $65.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STX. Craig Hallum cut Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $61.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,375. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $302,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James J. Murphy sold 123,607 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $7,137,068.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,287.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 498,533 shares of company stock valued at $29,107,787. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,036,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after buying an additional 101,002 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 68,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 643.6% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 48,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 42,092 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

