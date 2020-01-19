CPChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, CPChain has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $146,729.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

