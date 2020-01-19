CPChain Price Down 41.4% This Week (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 45.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. CPChain has a total market cap of $896,840.00 and approximately $111,571.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.45 or 0.01205807 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035483 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000181 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000819 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000311 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

