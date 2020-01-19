Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BREW. Maxim Group downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen lowered Craft Brew Alliance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.79.

BREW stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. 83,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. Craft Brew Alliance has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BREW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the second quarter valued at $2,092,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 784,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 109,016 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 66,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the second quarter worth $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

