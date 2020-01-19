CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $191,276.00 and approximately $53,229.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 44.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00054267 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.