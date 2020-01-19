Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €125.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRK. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €105.07 ($122.17).

MRK stock opened at €115.50 ($134.30) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €106.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €101.50. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

