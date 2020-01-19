Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €125.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRK. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €105.07 ($122.17).

MRK stock opened at €115.50 ($134.30) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €106.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €101.50. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

