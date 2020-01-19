Crh Plc (LON:CRH) Receives GBX 3,197 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crh Plc (LON:CRH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,197 ($42.05).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRH. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price objective on CRH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on CRH from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of LON:CRH traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,967 ($39.03). 1,393,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.39. CRH has a 12 month low of GBX 2,158 ($28.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,116 ($40.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,007.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,801.39.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.