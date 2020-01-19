Critical Analysis: Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) and FRP (OTCMKTS:FRPH)

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) and FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gecina and FRP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $735.71 million 19.26 $1.19 billion N/A N/A FRP $22.02 million 22.61 $124.47 million N/A N/A

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than FRP.

Risk & Volatility

Gecina has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRP has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gecina and FRP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A FRP 61.11% 1.79% 1.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gecina and FRP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 0 0 0 0 N/A FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.0% of FRP shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of FRP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FRP beats Gecina on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment owns, leases, and manages a 305 unit residential apartment building with approximately 18,000 square feet of first floor retail space. FRP Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

