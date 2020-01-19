CrowdWiz One Day Trading Volume Hits $66.00 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. In the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $22,403.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007782 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000214 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000480 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

