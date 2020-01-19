CrypticCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. CrypticCoin has a total market cap of $288,588.00 and approximately $1,500.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00584362 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00125502 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00134765 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002371 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

