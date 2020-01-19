Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $88,498.00

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00007411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $42.21 million and $88,498.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00035684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.34 or 0.05688965 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00026501 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033888 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00128909 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

CIX100 is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

