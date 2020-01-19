Cryptonite (XCN) Market Cap Hits $64,848.00

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonite has a market cap of $64,848.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonite coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange and BX Thailand.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,152.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.04 or 0.01934304 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $351.07 or 0.03835760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00669817 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00740183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00093619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009896 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025894 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00560271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Cryptonite Profile

Cryptonite (CRYPTO:XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin . Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

Cryptonite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

