Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Receives $145.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.80.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $604,444.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,444 shares of company stock worth $3,694,814 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,807,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $611,232,000 after purchasing an additional 208,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,801,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,298,000 after purchasing an additional 133,392 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,014,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $71,036,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 22.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 480,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,108,000 after purchasing an additional 89,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $148.67 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $107.45 and a 52-week high of $149.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $614.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

