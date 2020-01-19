Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

Get Cutera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 230,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cutera has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $495.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. Cutera had a negative net margin of 20.84% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. The business had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Cutera’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter valued at about $3,027,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 128,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cutera by 25.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 95,597 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cutera by 71.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 172,610 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 72,126 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth $1,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.