CyberVein (CVT) Tops One Day Volume of $216,222.00

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, CyberVein has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, HitBTC and OKEx. CyberVein has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $216,222.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OKEx, IDEX, Bilaxy and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

