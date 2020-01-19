DAEX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.20 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.83 or 0.05668294 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026340 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034397 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00128140 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001188 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

