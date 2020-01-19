DAPS Coin (DAPS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,428.00

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $31,428.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbox, Bitmart, txbit.io and SWFT.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SWFT, Bitmart, Bitbox, txbit.io and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

