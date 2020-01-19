Datum (DAT) Hits Market Cap of $831,077.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Datum token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, COSS and Huobi. Datum has a market cap of $831,077.00 and $58,310.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.76 or 0.02772756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00198543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00131402 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Datum was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Huobi and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

