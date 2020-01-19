Decentraland (MANA) Price Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, AirSwap and Bancor Network. Decentraland has a market cap of $39.16 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentraland has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.63 or 0.02765060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00199436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00132968 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ZB.COM, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, OKEx, Huobi, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Liqui, Kyber Network, BigONE, AirSwap, Binance, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Gatecoin, IDEX, Upbit, DDEX, TOPBTC, LATOKEN, Bibox, UEX and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

