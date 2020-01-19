Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,815.61

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,815.61 and traded as high as $2,876.60. Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2,834.00, with a volume of 353,096 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DPH shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,915 ($38.35) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,884.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,815.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

