Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ (DCPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.40. 433,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,670. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $99,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 4,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $249,988.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,211.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,156 shares of company stock valued at $15,675,538 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after buying an additional 2,557,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after buying an additional 311,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after buying an additional 124,005 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,608,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

