Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Around 70% of Delek US Holding’s refining capacity is leveraged to the Permian pricing – more than most independent refiners. But with the Permian crude transportation bottleneck easing considerably, the company’s feedstock discounts have gone down, erasing that comparative advantage. Over the past few quarters, Delek has been bearing the brunt of lower merchandise sales and margins, which are affecting the firm's profits in the retail segment. As it is, Delek US Holdings' small size prevents it from taking advantage of economies of scale and better infrastructure networks of the larger peers, while lower throughputs due to planned refinery maintenance might clip Delek's profits and cut into overall gains. Considering these headwinds, Delek US Holding is likely to perform below the industry.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Delek US from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.67.

DK traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $31.13. 792,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,448. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Delek US news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $152,372.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Delek US by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Delek US by 22.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,719 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter worth about $352,000.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

