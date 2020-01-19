Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,000 at Jefferies Financial Group

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 28.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DLN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,720 ($48.93) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,780 ($49.72) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,540.27 ($46.57).

LON:DLN opened at GBX 4,186 ($55.06) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,881.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,418.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 2,858 ($37.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,082 ($53.70).

In related news, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total value of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64).

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

