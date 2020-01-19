Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,388,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,783. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 798.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 2,423.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.