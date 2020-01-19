Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €139.75 ($162.50).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.40 ($163.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

ETR DB1 traded up €1.45 ($1.69) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €146.45 ($170.29). 450,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion and a PE ratio of 28.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €140.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €135.77. Deutsche Boerse has a 52 week low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a 52 week high of €146.50 ($170.35).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

