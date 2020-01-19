Deutsche eMark (DEM) One Day Volume Tops $12.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $43,194.00 and $12.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

