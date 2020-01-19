Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Achieves Market Cap of $139,196.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.78 or 0.05816150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00032807 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00128060 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.