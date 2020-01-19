DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $141.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $132.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays set a $162.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.31.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $124.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.10. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,434 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,729,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,701,000 after purchasing an additional 538,922 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,758,000 after purchasing an additional 513,401 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,088,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,173,000 after purchasing an additional 454,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,693,000 after purchasing an additional 329,301 shares during the period.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

