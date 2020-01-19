Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCOM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow bought 6,500 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $124,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,795.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,295 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 86.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCOM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.14. 77,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

