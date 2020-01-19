Dinero One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Dinero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Dinero has traded 61.1% higher against the dollar. Dinero has a market capitalization of $1,596.00 and $2.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Dinero

Dinero (CRYPTO:DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

