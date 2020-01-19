Dinero Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.00 (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded up 74.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Dinero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last week, Dinero has traded 90.8% higher against the US dollar. Dinero has a market capitalization of $2,418.00 and $7.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dinero alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero Profile

DIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dinero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.