Dock Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.53 or 0.03054338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00198246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,405,338 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Fatbtc, CoinBene and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.