Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $315.00 at Maxim Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. CL King began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $286.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Shares of DPZ opened at $286.47 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.67.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

