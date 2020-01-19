Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPG. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. DNB Markets raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.30 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.58.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $821.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $91.63 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,193.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 6,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

