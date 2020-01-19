Dovu (DOV) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. Dovu has a market capitalization of $397,852.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dovu has traded up 38% against the dollar. One Dovu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.89 or 0.02862285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00199399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00133419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Dovu

Dovu’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,758,698 tokens. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io

Dovu Token Trading

Dovu can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

