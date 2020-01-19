Dynamic Price Reaches $0.0422 on Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Dynamic has a market cap of $627,906.00 and $3,099.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,666.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.01914868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.14 or 0.03820205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00656629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00739537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00093952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010155 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00024909 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00571421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,875,050 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

