eBoost (EBST) Achieves Market Cap of $173,057.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 42.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. eBoost has a market cap of $173,057.00 and approximately $85.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00671988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008121 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00025104 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

