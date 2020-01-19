Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Edap Tms an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of EDAP stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.79 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.62. Edap Tms has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.
Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 7.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Edap Tms
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).
