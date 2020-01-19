Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Edap Tms an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Edap Tms by 222.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 184,539 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Edap Tms by 762.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 181,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the second quarter worth $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms by 25.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Edap Tms by 168.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.79 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.62. Edap Tms has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 7.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

