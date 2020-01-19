Edgeless (EDG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $437.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $973,931.00 and approximately $437.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Upbit, HitBTC and Liqui. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.03 or 0.03015131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00197946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00127124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, Liqui, Upbit, ABCC, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

