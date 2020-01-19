eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 106.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded eHealth to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price target on shares of eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. eHealth has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.84 and a beta of 1.16.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. eHealth had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $104,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 2,002.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

