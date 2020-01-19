Eidoo Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, Eidoo has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Eidoo has a market capitalization of $10.22 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eidoo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.13 or 0.03005047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00198580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,285,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,950,760 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, OKEx, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

