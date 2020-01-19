El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.37 Million

Brokerages forecast that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post sales of $105.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.40 million. El Pollo LoCo posted sales of $106.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full year sales of $440.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $435.59 million to $443.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $451.10 million, with estimates ranging from $441.70 million to $461.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow El Pollo LoCo.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.21 million. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. El Pollo LoCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim set a $15.00 price target on El Pollo LoCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.87. 296,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,864. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. El Pollo LoCo has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $512.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 24.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 16.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 112.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

